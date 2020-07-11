Federal Aid Programs For The State Of Arkansas

(STL.News) Following is a summary of key federal disaster aid programs that can be made available under President Donald J. Trump’s disaster declaration issued for the state of Arkansas.

Assistance for the State, Tribal, and Affected Local Governments Can Include as Required:

Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for emergency protective measures taken to save lives and protect property and public health. Emergency protective measures assistance is available to state, tribal and local governments on a cost-sharing basis (Source: FEMA funded, state administered)

Payment of not less than 75 percent of the eligible costs for repairing or replacing damaged public facilities, such as roads, bridges, utilities, buildings, schools, recreational areas, and similar publicly owned property, as well as certain private non-profit organizations engaged in community service activities. (Source: FEMA funded, state administered)

Payment of not more than 75 percent of the approved costs for hazard mitigation projects undertaken by state, tribes and local governments to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural or technological disasters. (Source: FEMA funded, state administered)

How to Apply for Assistance:

Application procedures for state, tribal, and local governments will be explained at a series of applicant briefings with locations to be announced in the affected area by recovery officials. Approved public repair projects are paid through the state from funding provided by FEMA and other participating federal agencies.

Release Number: HQ-20-173

