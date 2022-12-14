Fed eases pace of interest rate rises after signs inflation may be slowing

The Federal Reserve tapped the brakes on its high-speed interest rate rises on Wednesday following news that suggested two years of runaway inflation may be slowing down in the US.After a two-day meeting the Fed announced another half-point increase in interest rates, its seventh increase of the year but one that follows four straight three-quarter-point interest rate hikes. The increase brings the Fed’s benchmark interest rate – used for everything from setting mortgage rates and loans to credit cards – to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, its highest level in 15 years.The central bank has been raising rates at a pace unseen in decades as it fights to tamp down a cost of living crisis that saw inflation rise to a four-decade high of 9.1% in June.The Fed’s announcement comes after the US bureau of labor statistics reported on Tuesday that the consumer price index figures – which measure a broad range of goods and services – showed prices rising by 7.1% from last November, with a 0.1% increase from October.The news was better than expected, prices rose by an annual rate of 7.7% in October and the monthly increase was the lowest since last December. But the inflation rate is still over three times higher than the Fed’s target of 2% and Fed chair Jerome Powell has said that he expects to keep rates higher for longer than he first expected.