Fed downsizes rate hike to a half point this month, but those in debt find little relief

Fed interest rate hikes are shrinking. Debtholders will still struggle The Fed raised rates by a half percentage point after its policy meeting Wednesday.That's a step down from its 0.75-point interest rate hikes after each of its last four meetings.However, consumers aren't likely to find comfort in this as the cost of their debt rises again.The Federal Reserve took its foot off the accelerator but is continuing to move ahead with more interest rate hikes. It boosted interest rates for the seventh consecutive time this year on Wednesday, but "only" by a half point, instead of the three-quarter percentage-point jump we've seen after each of the last four policy meetings. The slower pace will give the economy a chance to digest the string of aggressive rate hikes so far this year, but consumers shouldn't get complacent. There's likely more rate indigestion ahead, and Americans should brace themselves for even higher interest rates, economists say.