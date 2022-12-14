Finance

Fed downsizes rate hike to a half point this month, but those in debt find little relief

December 14, 2022
Hattie Francis


Fed interest rate hikes are shrinking. Debtholders will still struggleFor You News Sports Entertainment Life Money Tech Travel Opinionthree-quarter percentage-point jump we’ve seen after each of the last four policy meetings. The slower pace will give the economy a chance to digest the string of aggressive rate hikes so far this year, but consumers shouldn’t get complacent. There’s likely more rate indigestion ahead, and Americans should brace themselves for even higher interest rates, economists say. Help Terms of Service Privacy Policy Your California Privacy Rights / Privacy Policy Our Ethical Principles Site MapCookie Settings© 2022 USA TODAY, a division of Gannett Satellite Information Network, LLC.