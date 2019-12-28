FDIC Makes Public November Enforcement Actions

No Administrative Hearings Scheduled for January 2020

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) Friday released a list of orders of administrative enforcement actions taken against banks and individuals in November. There are no administrative hearings scheduled for January 2020.

The FDIC issued 14 orders in November 2019. The administrative enforcement actions in those orders consisted of two consent orders; one civil money penalty; one order terminating consent order; one supervisory prompt corrective directive action; five section 19 orders; two removal and prohibition orders; and two orders terminating prompt supervisory corrective action directives.

To view orders, adjudicated decisions and notices and the administrative hearing details online, please visit the FDIC’s Web page by CLICKING HERE.