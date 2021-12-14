FCS Playoffs Preview: Sam Houston has to be favorites, right?

(STL.News) The FCS Football Playoffs are already well underway as the competition has entered the quarterfinal stage after the grueling first and second rounds were completed throughout the end of November and the beginning of December.
Of course, the College Football campaign is one that always provides plenty of buzz and this year’s FCS Championship is one that will likely live up to the billing that many fans will have anticipated it to have.
Now, with just the final eight teams remaining, let’s take a look at what we could come to expect in the remainder of the tournament, with all of the key details such as how to watch and follow the matches scheduled to take place on TV, whilst also finding out which sportsbook might just be the best place to head in order to place a wager on the final matches to take place.
Which teams still remain?
As highlighted, the FCS Playoffs have already started and have seen the number of teams remaining be whittled down to a final eight as we head into the quarterfinal weekend.
The top three ranked teams – (1) Sam Houston, (2) North Dakota State, and (3) James Madison – all remain, whilst they are joined by (5) Villanova, (6) Montana, (7) ETSU, (8) Montana State and South Dakota State, who are unranked. They did, though, defeat the number 4 Sacramento State in the second round, so fully deserve their place in the quarterfinals.
How can you bet on the FCS Playoffs?
For those who are looking to complement their overall College Football experience with sports betting, they will be able to do so with legal online sports betting in Iowa and other states around the US.
Unibet is one of the best options that are available to punters who wish to explore a variety of different markets at this stage of the competition, as they provide a range of different options that can be utilized, such as spread, money line, and total points.
How can the 2021 FCS Playoffs be watched?
There are a number of different options available for viewers to be able to watch the 2021 FCS Playoffs as it is being broadcast across a number of different outlets.
Each of the games in the quarterfinals will be broadcast across a number of different ESPN channels, with the matchup on Friday between Montana and James Madison being shown on ESPN2.
Saturday’s contests will be shown on ESPN and then ESPN+ for the final two games of the day before the Semifinals are shown on ESPN2. The FCS Championship Game that will take place on Saturday, January 8, 2022, will be shown on ESPN2, as well. The games should also be available via streaming platforms like fuboTV.
FCS 2021 Schedule
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
FCS Quarterfinal
Montana vs. James Madison – Bridgeforth Stadium, Harrisonburg, VA, at 7:00 pm ET on ESPN2
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
FCS Quarterfinal
ETSU vs. North Dakota State – Fargodome, Fargo, ND, at 12:00pm ET on ESPN
FCS Quarterfinal
South Dakota State vs. Villanova – Villanova Stadium, Villanova, PA at 2:00pm ET ESPN+
FCS Quarterfinal
Montana State vs. Sam Houston – Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TX, at 8:30 pm ET on ESPN+
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
FCS Semifinal
TBA at TBA – Site City TBD at 9:15 pm ET on ESPN2
Saturday, Dec 18, 2021
FCS Semifinal
TBA at TBA – Site City TBD at 2:00 pm ET on ESPN2
Saturday, Jan 8, 2022
FCS Championship
TBA vs. TBA – Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX at 12:00pm ET on ESPN2
Who are the favorites to win the 2021 FCS Playoffs?
For many, there is only one team that can really win this season’s FCS Championship, with the number one ranked Sam Houston being the team to beat. The Bearkats continue to hold onto the top spot despite having been required to go down to the wire in their second-round win over Incarnate Word Cardinals 49-42 and extend their win streak to 22 without defeat.
Sam Houston is the defending champions, as well, having gone unbeaten last season and picking up the 2020 FCS Championship. Therefore, it would make it almost impossible to think of any other college football program as potential winners.