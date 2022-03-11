Winnsboro Man, Fazon Davis Sentenced for Production of Child Pornography

MONROE, LA (STL.News) United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Fazon Davis, 25, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, has been sentenced by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to 240 months (20 years) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for production of child pornography.

Davis was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography on November 22, 2021. According to information presented in court at the hearing, on March 25, 2019, a 16-year-old female went to a medical center in New Orleans, Louisiana and alleged that she had been sexually assaulted and trafficked by an individual in New Orleans. Staff at the medical center reported the allegations to the Louisiana State Police and they began an investigation. During their investigation, law enforcement agents examined the victim’s Facebook account and content and found sexually explicit messages and communications between the victim and Davis on the account. Agents obtained a search warrant for Davis’s Facebook account and discovered sexually explicit communications and content between Davis and the victim.

Davis was interviewed by agents on May 24, 2020, and he acknowledged that he and the victim had exchanged messages and content but denied having sex with the victim. However, agents obtained a search warrant for his cell phone and discovered multiple videos of Davis and the victim having sex. Through technology available to law enforcement, they learned that the videos were produced on March 16, 2019, at a residential area in Monroe, Louisiana.

This case was investigated by the FBI, Louisiana State Police and Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today