Fayetteville Man Michael Prescott Bobbitt Sentenced to 57 Months for Gun Charge

(STL.News) – A Fayetteville man was sentenced yesterday to 57 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with an August 2018 shooting.

According to court documents, Michael Prescott Bobbitt, 41, was charged with one count of felon in possession of a firearm. Bobbitt pled guilty on September 18, 2019.

On August 11, 2018, Bobbitt, who had a prior federal conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon, arrived at a Fayetteville convenience store. As Bobbitt approached the entrance to the store, he engaged in a verbal altercation with several other individuals parked nearby. Bobbitt escalated the altercation when he returned to his vehicle, retrieved a firearm and began to approach the other individuals. The other individuals fired before Bobbitt was able to do so, and Bobbitt was shot several times.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (“ATF”) and Fayetteville Police Department (“FPD”) investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.

This case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina implements the PSN Program through its Take Back North Carolina Initiative. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

