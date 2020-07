CLIVE, Iowa (STL.News) A Fayette County woman has won a $50,000 lottery prize.

Regina Latham of Oelwein won the 13th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Super Mart, 701 S. Frederick Ave. in Oelwein. She claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

