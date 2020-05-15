Fayette County Man Michael R. McReynolds Jr. Pleads Guilty To Two Armed Robberies of Lexington Pharmacy

(STL.News) – A Lexington man, Michael R. McReynolds Jr., 32, pleaded guilty on Friday, before Chief United States District Judge Danny Reeves, to Hobbs Act robbery and carrying and using a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to McReynolds’ plea agreement, on September 27, 2019, he robbed the Hubbard & Curry Pharmacy located in Lexington. McReynolds, who was armed with an AK-style firearm, took oxycodone pills, other drugs, and approximately $300. On October 21, 2019, McReynolds again robbed the pharmacy. During the second robbery, McReynolds was again armed with an AK-style firearm, and he stole approximately 500 oxycodone pills.

Based on evidence collected, law enforcement officers identified McReynolds as the perpetrator of both robberies. Officers arrested McReynolds at his fiancée’s home on October 21, 2019, and located several of the prescription pills that were stolen during the pharmacy robberies.

As part of his plea agreement, McReynolds admitted to possessing and brandishing a firearm to help facilitate his robberies of the pharmacy.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; and Lawrence Weathers, Chief of Police, Lexington Police Department jointly made the announcement.

McReynolds Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced on August 21, 2020. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the robbery convictions and a minimum of 10 years in prison, to run consecutively, for the firearm convictions. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court after its consideration of the United States Sentencing Guidelines and applicable federal sentencing statutes.

