(STL.News) The United States has registered its biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. There were 46,000 new infections in the US on Tuesday. But the country’s top expert on infectious diseases is warning that number could start to double, if people do not follow health recommendations.

Dr Anthony Fauci also said there is no guarantee of an effective vaccine.

Al Jazeera’s Shihab Rattansi reports from Washington, DC.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News