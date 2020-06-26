Fatal Collision on Paisano El Paso, Texas

El Paso, TX (STL.News) Special Traffic Investigations officers responded to the 700 block of W. Paisano to investigate a fatal single vehicle collision. The investigation revealed that US Border Patrol agents attempted to stop the occupants of a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze near the area of Paisano and Mcnutt. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield to the agents and fled the scene travelling a high rate of speed eastbound on Paisano. After the driver of the Cruze failed to yield, agents discontinued the pursuit. The driver of the vehicle later failed to negotiate the curve at the 700 block of W. Paisano, travelled across the west bound lanes and struck a trailer located on private property. Three persons were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. Seven occupants were killed in the crash.

Date and time: June 25, 2020 at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Location: 700 W. Paisano

Vehicle: 2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Driver: 18 –year old male (deceased) of El Paso

Passenger 1: Male, Mexican national (deceased)

Passenger 2: female, no other information (deceased)

Passenger 3: female, El Paso resident (deceased)

Passenger 4: male, El Paso resident (deceased)

Passenger 5: female, El Paso resident (deceased)

Passenger 6: male, no other information (deceased)

Passenger 7: 16 –year old male of Juarez, Chih. MX

Passenger 8: 18 –year old Omar Garcia Hernandez of Juarez, Chih. MX

Passenger 9: 25 –year old Wilmur Gomez of Guatemala

