Fasttoken, Official Crypto of Fastex, to Launch to the Public on January 18

Developed by technology giant SoftConstruct, Fasttoken (FTN) is the official cryptocurrency in the Fastex ecosystem and the native token of the Fastex Chain. Aside from passing two audits by independent third-party auditors, Fastex is a regulated virtual currency exchange and virtual currency wallet operator in Europe. Additionally, the company recently opened a first-of-its-kind physical NFT shop in Dubai.

Developed and curated by leading technology giant SoftConstruct, Fasttoken is the official cryptocurrency of the Fastex ecosystem. The Fastex ecosystem consists of a variety of web3-based products, which include Fasttoken. Fasttoken is integrated with the Fastex cryptocurrency exchange platform, Fastex Chain public Ethereum blockchain solution, Fastex Pay cryptocurrency payment ecosystem, ftNFT marketplace, as well as other decentralized applications.

Through its network of over 40 million users and more than 700 gaming partners, Fastex aims to become one of the primary tokens in the web3 gaming space. At the end of this month, Fasttoken will be usable in hundreds of games provided by over 100 game developers. The Fastex ecosystem allows gaming enthusiasts to enter a secure web3 ecosystem, with vetted partners, and easy on- and off-ramping.

Fastex is currently licensed in Lithuania, where it was granted registration as a Virtual Currency Exchange Operator and Depository Virtual Currency Wallet Operator. To ensure the safety of retail investors, Fastex has developed robust risk and compliance capabilities.

With Fasttoken, users can participate actively in the emerging field of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies, as well as implement these technologies in their everyday lives. Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and investments can be purchased, sold, and traded using FTN and its underlying infrastructure.

A public sale will begin on January 18 and last for seven days. In the initial exchange offering (IEO), tokens can be purchased by Fastex Exchange users. Tokens will be priced at 0.35 Euros. Tokens purchased during the public sale are released immediately after purchase. During the Public Sale, no more than 6 percent of FTN Tokens will be sold. Independent audits by Hexens and Certik assure buyers of legitimacy and security.

Commencement date: 18/01/2023 Duration (days): 3 days minimum. Contribution: None Price: €0.35

SoftConstruct – A Tech Giant Entering the World of Crypto and NFTs

Software developer SoftConstruct offers IT solutions in the areas of web3, gaming, augmented reality, virtual reality, finance, e-commerce, and supply chain management. Founded in Armenia, SoftConstruct is an innovative global technology company. Since 2003, the team has strived to create an ecosystem that brings together products and projects, people, ideas, and possibilities, all united by a desire to reframe the limits and challenge existing patterns. The company has grown to become a leading technology provider with over 6,000 creative professionals as a result of its passion for developing innovative solutions and transforming ideas into business stories. As a result of the company’s innovative DNA and ambition to develop the industry, it has developed into a visionary brand with a number of market-leading independent trademarks and multinational branch offices. With over 40 million users, 1 million active users, and 700 partners across 20 platforms, FTN is a part of the SoftConstruct network.

Fastex NFT Marketplace is powered by SoftConstruct and operates within the Fastex ecosystem. With the ftNFT marketplace, the Fastex ecosystem intends to break away from what is ordinary by establishing the first-ever NFT shop in the UAE. With the opening of the first ever physical NFT store in Dubai’s mega entertainment and retail destination Mall of the Emirates, Fastex and SoftConstruct’s collaboration has moved beyond virtual space and into reality.

Providing a wide range of shopping experiences, from casual exhibitions to 3D scanners that create virtual reality avatars, the shop offers much more than just ordinary retail shopping. Through the ftNFT shop, everyone has the opportunity to create and customize NFTs that can be experienced visually or by touch. A first-of-its-kind marketplace in the MENA region, the ftNFT marketplace draws artists, enthusiasts, potential investors, and allows them to create, purchase, and sell NFTs, bringing an innovative kind of excitement to the scene. To learn more about the project visit Fasttoken.com, and follow the team on Twitter.



