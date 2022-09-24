Fasly LTD announces partnership Kraken, the world's largest bitcoin exchange – Digital Journal

United States — Recently, Fasly LTD, the leading Fasly exchange in the United States, announced a partnership with Kraken, the world’s largest bitcoin exchange.

With powerful automatic intelligent trading, multi-level analysis of block chain big data, Fasly will help the platform to improve operational efficiency and enhance user experience.

Fasly Exchange ( https://www.faslyex.xyz/wap ) is headquartered in the United States, and Fasly R and D and strategy team brings together more than 40 industry talents from top exchanges and investment institutions in blockchain industries such as Kraken and Gray Scale, as well as well-known Wall Street financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. The core members of the technical team are technical talents from well-known enterprises such as Google, Microsoft, Yahoo and so on.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Francisco, Kraken (K) is the most traded bitcoin exchange in the euro and can also be traded in Canadian dollars, dollars, pounds and yen. Currently supporting more than 40 mainstream tokens, Kraken has been rated by independent news media as the best and safest bitcoin exchange. Kraken was the first bitcoin exchange to display trading prices and volumes on Bloomberg terminals, the first to pass an encryption-verified foreign exchange reserve audit, and a partner in the first cryptocurrency bank.

The conclusion of the cooperation between Fasly and Kraken means that the world’s top digital currency exchanges rely on Fasly’s product and technological capabilities. Fasly will continue to explore innovations and applications in the field of artificial intelligence and blockchain, empowering developers. With regard to the details of cooperation between Kraken and Fasly platforms, in order to ensure global user safety, high speed, smooth trading experience and financial security, Fasly pledged 65 million USDT in Kraken as trading margin to support more than 100 million trading pairs on the platform every day.

Kraken said: it is expected that the cooperative relationship will bring positive multiplication effects to both sides. Fasly ( https://www.faslyex.xyz/wap ) is one of the largest virtual digital currency trading platforms in the world. Both Kraken and Fasly will strive to further consolidate their leading positions in their respective fields. They look forward to establishing a strong cooperative relationship and supporting the development of the global blockchain ecosystem. Work with more industry participants to create a new ecology leading to encrypted digital finance in the future!

