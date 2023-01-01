Fashion chain Next to unwrap Xmas sales



Fashion chain Next set to shed light on how Britain’s squeezed consumers shopped over ChristmasBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:50 EST, 1 January 2023 | Updated: 16:50 EST, 1 January 2023

Spending squeeze: Next has pencilled in a year-on-year sales decline of 2 per centFashion chain Next will this week shed light on how Britain’s squeezed consumers shopped over Christmas. Thursday’s trading update should provide clues about how the wider sector performed. Lord Wolfson, Next’s chief executive, has predicted that shoppers were likely to draw in their spending. The company has pencilled in a year-on-year sales decline of 2 per cent for the year to January. Greggs, the bakery chain, will deliver its update on Friday followed next week by Marks & Spencer and a slew of other retailers. Analysts at AJ Bell said Next was normally slower than others to mark down its goods after the Christmas rush but this year went live with sales on Christmas Eve. That suggested the firm is ‘not immune to the squeeze on consumers’ pockets by the cost of living crisis’.

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…