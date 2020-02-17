Family Therapist, Dr. Amie Harwick Murdered in Hollywood Hills Former Boyfriend, Gareth Pursehouse Arrested

Hollywood, CA (STL.News) The Los Angeles Police Department‘s West Bureau Homicide detectives are investigating the homicide of Doctor Amie Harwick, a Hollywood Family Therapist. The suspect (former boyfriend) has been identified as, 41-year-old Gareth Pursehouse, a resident of Playa Del Rey, and was arrested for Murder, 187 PC.

On Saturday, February 15, 2020, around 1:16 a.m. Hollywood patrol officers responded to a radio call of a, “Woman Screaming”, in the 2000 block of Mound Street in Hollywood Hills. When officers arrived, they were met by a roommate who was in the street. He informed officers that the victim was being assaulted inside of her residence. The roommate had jumped a wall and went to neighboring residences to call for help.

When officers went to make entry, they found the victim on the ground beneath a third story balcony. The victim was gravely injured. She suffered significant injuries consistent with a fall. The victim was unresponsive. The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The investigation revealed possible evidence of a struggle in the upstairs as well as forced entry to the residence. A canvass of the area located further evidence of an intruder (suspect) entering the property and leaving after the murder.

Detectives learned that victim had recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend and had previously filed a restraining order against this person. The restraining order had expired and the victim had seen this former boyfriend two weeks ago.

On February 15, 2020, around 4:30 p.m., FBI-LAPD Fugitive Task Force members arrested the suspect outside of a residence in the 8100 block of Cabora Drive in Playa Del Rey.

This is an ongoing investigation and this case will be presented to the District Attorney for filing consideration on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Although there are no outstanding suspects, the LAPD needs help from the community. Anyone with information regarding suspicious activity related to this Burglary-Murder and prior relationship between Doctor Harwick and this suspect is encouraged to contact the LAPD-West Bureau Homicide at (213) 382-9470. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.