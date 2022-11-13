Fake Eli Lilly Twitter account locked down after false claims of 'free' insulin



A verified Twitter account posing as the pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly tweeted Thursday afternoon saying, “We are excited to announce that insulin is free now.” The account, with the handle @EliLillyandCo, used the Eli Lilly logo and had a verified checkmark.The tweet generated more than 1,500 retweets and stayed up for several hours before the account was locked by Twitter. Later in the evening, the account was unlocked. The Eli Lilly logo was removed. The checkmark remained on the desktop version of the site, but not on the app.The real Eli Lilly Twitter account, @LillyPad, tweeted, “We apologize to those who have been served a misleading message from a fake Lilly account. Our official Twitter account is @LillyPad.”IndyStar reached out to Eli Lilly for comment. A spokesperson for the company said they “are aware of the fake account and in conversations with Twitter to address the matter.”Shares of Eli Lilly fell 4.45% Friday to $352.30.Back to the office:Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns staff of ‘difficult times ahead,’ reports sayIt is the latest instance of a verified account impersonating a brand on Twitter since the social media company launched its new verification system, which allows users to pay a monthly $8 fee. In the past several days, fake accounts have popped up impersonating President Joe Biden, Pope Francis, Nintendo and others.Twitter owner Elon Musk laid off 50% of Twitter’s employees last week. Other high-profile employees, including Twitter’s head of moderation and safety Yoel Roth, resigned Thursday, according to the Washington Post.Follow IndyStar reporter Matthew VanTryon on Twitter @MVanTryon and email him story ideas at matthew.vantryon@indystar.com.