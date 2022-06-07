Fairmont: Kerm Leroy Jackson sentenced for Drug Charge

Fairmont man, Kerm Leroy Jackson sentenced for drug charge

(STL.News) Kerm Leroy Jackson, of Fairmont, West Virginia, was sentenced yesterday to 97 months of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Jackson, also known as “Woo,” 28, pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Jackson admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from March 2018 to August 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative investigated.

Senior U.S. District Judge Irene M. Keeley presided.

