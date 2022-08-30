Fairfield: Carolina Guerreno Admits Embezzling $1.5M

Fairfield Woman, Carolina Guerreno Admits Embezzling $1.5 Million

(STL.News) Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that CAROLINA GUERRENO, 49, of Fairfield, waived her right to be indicted and pleaded guilty today before U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to a fraud charge related to her embezzlement of approximately $1.5 million from her employer.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Guerreno served as the Chief Financial Officer of a financial services company located in Shelton. As part of her job responsibilities, she had access to her employer’s bank accounts and was allowed to initiate financial transactions, including wiring company funds to other bank accounts.

From January 2019 and continuing until her fraud was detected by the company in February 2021, Guerreno stole $1,532,207.24 by altering company financial transactions and directing electronic payments from her employer’s bank account to her credit card accounts, her personal bank accounts, and to pay her home equity line of credit.

Guerreno pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years. Judge Shea scheduled sentencing for November 28.

Guerreno is released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing.

This matter is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Wallingford Police Department and the Connecticut Financial Crimes Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ray Miller.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today