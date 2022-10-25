Factbox-UK PM Rishi Sunak's new ministerial team

© Reuters. Britain’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, October 25, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s new leader Rishi Sunak began appointing ministers to his government after he replaced Liz Truss as the nation’s prime minister on Tuesday.
Below is a look at the key appointments:
POSITION MINISTER APPOINTED PREVIOUS
MINISTER
Finance minister Jeremy Hunt
(re-appointed)
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
(re-appointed)
House of Commons Penny Mordaunt
Leader (re-appointed)
Interior minister Suella Braverman Grant Shapps
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab Therese Coffey
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace
(re-appointed)
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab Brandon Lewis
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan Kit Malthouse
Chancellor of the Oliver Dowden Nadhim Zahawi
Duchy of Lancaster
COP 26 President Alok Sharma
(re-appointed)
Business, Energy and Grant Shapps Jacob Rees-Mogg
Industrial Strategy
Secretary
Minister without Nadhim Zahawi Jake Berry
portfolio
Chief whip Simon Hart Wendy Morton