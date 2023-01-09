Business

Extend trading hours if disrupted, SEBI issues circular for handling of stock exchange outage

January 9, 2023
Alexander Graham

Extend trading hours if disrupted, SEBI issues circular for handling of stock exchange outage – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 10 Jan 2023, 10:51 AM ISTSebi on Monday came out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) asking stock exchanges to inform about trading disruptions to stakeholders within 15 minutes from such occurance and extending trading time by one-and-a-half hours in certain outage conditions. The move came amid instances of technical snags impacting the overall trading system.