Extend trading hours if disrupted, SEBI issues circular for handling of stock exchange outage – The Economic Times Video | ET NowET Now | 10 Jan 2023, 10:51 AM ISTSebi on Monday came out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) asking stock exchanges to inform about trading disruptions to stakeholders within 15 minutes from such occurance and extending trading time by one-and-a-half hours in certain outage conditions. The move came amid instances of technical snags impacting the overall trading system.