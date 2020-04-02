Explore These Important COVID-19 Resources

Get the latest updates and stay informed on the coronavirus with direct information from the government

Washington, DC (STL.News) An email is being distributed by USA.Gov offering great links to information regarding the cornoavirus COVID-19.

Get the latest updates and stay informed on the coronavirus with direct information from the government. Here are important resources to keep in mind when staying up-to-date:

Coronavirus.gov – the latest official information from the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force at the White House.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) – official Coronavirus (COVID-19) health information.

FEMA Rumor Control page – answers to coronavirus myths and rumors.

USA.gov/Coronavirus – see what government agencies are doing in response to COVID-19.

Resource: email from USA.Gov