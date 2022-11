“Ether is expected to move by +/- 5.85% after the FOMC meeting, based on derivatives markets data. This implies that ether will finish the week at $1,485 or $1,670 (spot $1,578). This seems too narrow. Buying short-term straddles (buy calls and buy puts), which benefit from wide swings, might offer good risk reward here,” Thielen said in a note sent to clients early Wednesday.