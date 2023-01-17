Expert View: How to Approach Redundancy

Redundancy can be a very stressful experience, and how an organisation handles it will make a big difference to how people cope with it. In the UK, an employer must properly consider alternatives to avoid redundancy, such as redeployment or wage flexibility. But even if they do their best to avoid job cuts, many organisations will make some tough decisions this year and will be unable to avoid redundancies.Making people redundant is also a difficult undertaking for an employer, and challenging for the managers who will be carrying out the process and break the news to staff.

Redundancy should always be a very last resort, but if the employer has no choice they must follow a fair and legal procedure according to country-specific legislation. But their responsibility as a good employer goes much further than compliance, to ensure they approach the process in a compassionate and supportive way.

In the current context of cost-of-living pressures and economic recession, the timing couldn’t be more unfortunate – many workers’ health and wellbeing has already been compromised during the pandemic and resilience levels may well be below par.

In the current climate it’s crucial employers approach a redundancy process with compassion and treat everyone with dignity, respect and kindness – which can have a real impact on the frame of mind with which people leave the organisation and approach their future. Those individuals at risk of redundancy should be offered access to health and wellbeing support, such as counselling, at every stage of the process.

Employers should also communicate regularly and be clear, sincere and transparent. They should think carefully about the tone as well as the content of what is being communicated to people. It’s important to train and support line managers to have empathetic conversations and listen to concerns. They are likely to be the first point of contact for those at risk of redundancy, and may well have worries of their own.

The kind of practical support on offer, such as outplacement and specialist help in CV writing and interview skills, is also important to put people in the best position to find another job.

Rachel Suff is senior employee relations adviser at the CIPD, the professional body representing the human resources sector

