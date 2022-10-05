Expecting Volatility In An Uncertain Market – Bitcoin Magazine

Crypto

October 5, 2022
Alexander Graham
Word Of The Day: Volatility

Are you prepared for increased volatility? It’s common for markets to only get more volatile as we go deeper into bear markets. As uncertainty, illiquidity and impatience grows, more market participants start to hope for market extremes: either that the market has bottomed and a new bull cycle is one Federal Reserve pivot away or that the limit down, margin call liquidation day will happen imminently because of a Credit Suisse collapse. Everyone hangs on the edge with each major market move to give them some sort of signal. Price ranges start to widen and some (would-be) weekly or monthly moves are condensed into just a single day of action.