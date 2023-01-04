Expect this Budget to be about fiscal prudence much more than policy issues: Anshul Saigal

“I expect the markets to take the Budget in its own stride. This is going to be about fiscal prudence much more than policy issues. As long as the government follows that path, the markets will really cheer this Budget. That is how we will perceive this budget,” says Anshul Saigal, Head & Portfolio Manager, Kotak Mahindra AMC

The BFSI sector and the updates which have come in look fairly strong. Do you expect this kind of momentum to continue for the rest of the year as well? If you have to pick up a pocket within financials, what would your top bet be?

The BFSI space clearly has seen tailwinds over the last two years and this only seems to be accelerating as we move ahead. The largest private sector bank has grown credit at nearly 19.5-20% and we need to keep in mind that this is over a base of about Rs 12 lakh crore in asset base.That is a tremendous number and to have grown to this level, on an annual basis, they must have been growing as much as smaller banks’ balance sheets. That is the level of growth the system in general is seeing.

We remain quite positive on the BFSI space. We think this is a space where the forgotten, the less loved banks are going to give a significant upside in terms of multiple expansion. But the well researched larger banks are going to give compounding returns over the next two to three years. So overall, this is a good space to be in.

I believe that in the next year, NBFCs will also join the party.

There has been a degree of underperformance in the metal sector. With news flow of China opening up, metals ought to recover from here. Do you agree?

That is a logical conclusion and clearly over the next six odd months, all the ingredients will be in place for metal prices to actually strengthen. But this is clearly a global commodity and in a time of such uncertainty, investors are a little wary of getting into this commodity because one does not know where one can get hit on costs in this space and also on pricing and as a result investors are a little wary.

Having said that, clearly the risk reward looks quite reasonable. This is a space which has corrected all of last year and by quite a margin. The downside seems limited and if the China story plays out, upsides can be quite robust, particularly in ferrous metals.

The other space which has not done much at least in the last let us say 10-15 days is the auto sector. The monthly update did not have any cheer to lend for the markets as well. Which stocks or segments are likely to do better in the auto sector this year?

The auto sector is a world of two halves; there are the four-wheelers which have done reasonably well while the two-wheeler space has been a laggard and that is largely because the rural economy and the lower end of the buying segment has been weak.

2024 being the election year, prior to that, we have generally seen that the government opens up its purses and the rural economy spurt. If that is the eventuality that we are going to see in 2023, then clearly the two-wheeler space could see a tailwind going into 2023 and demand could pick up.

Valuations being reasonable, that is a space which could see some tailwinds in stock prices as well. The commercial vehicle space is going gangbusters. We are seeing commercial vehicles doing exceptionally well. We recently got some numbers for December which have been very strong for the commercial vehicle space in general.

We believe that margins in that space because of operating leverage is also because of discounts coming down and could see an uptick. Also, raw material prices have come off, which helps them in terms of margins. That space could do quite well and the four-wheeler space in any case continues to do well.

Autos as a space in our judgement could see strength going into 2023 and thereafter. Also this plays into the auto ancillary space and that could see tailwinds in the current year.

As of now, everything is abuzz and we also have a big stimulus in terms of the Budget which is lined up for our markets. Where do you expect more capex announcements to come in because rail, defence are clearly the two outliers which the government has been focussing on?

Yes. I am reminded of an old advertisement aap ki kameez mujhse safed kaise? (How is your shirt whiter than mine?). Clearly there is a lot of expectation from one sector over the other.

In general, we anticipate the government to follow fiscal prudence and make this more of a simple matching exercise on the Budget rather than a policy exercise. But having said that, some sectors will be keenly followed, particularly textiles, defence, indigenisation, energy security as also food security.

Those are the pockets and sectors playing into those pockets which will be closely followed. Also the PLI scheme is really going to get a fillip and the capital goods sector as a result is going to see allocations. In general, these are the pockets we will look out for in terms of increased allocations in the current budget.

