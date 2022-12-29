Expect market to remain volatile in 2023, FII flows to slowly come in: Aveek Mitra

“FIIs will come back because last year they sold quite a bit but the market remained steady courtesy our local investors. So though there may be a certain kind of rebalancing of the MF portfolios towards the debt funds, the particular base line flow will be there. Also global investors have lost big money in Russia. I do not think that they want to really increase their exposure to China because of the geopolitical issues,” says Aveek Mitra, Founder & CEO, Aveksat Financial

How have we ended 2022 where PEs expanded across the board. What do you expect for the following year?

In the short term, we expect the market to remain volatile because number one is that the rate hike led by the Fed is increasing the pressure on the rupee also because the rupee has weakened even though it is not looking like that because it has gone up to 23.5 but the dollar has decreased by almost 10% and vis-à-vis that, the rupee has only decreased by about 3-4%.

Otherwise also, we have to look into the next RBI policy where the interest rates end. It is the holiday period for the global investors and the rebalancing is on in the MF and many of the people are on holiday. The trading volumes are low and the market remains volatile in the shorter term.

What do you expect about flows? This year FIIs have been sellers but still the Indian market has done well. If FIIs come back, do you expect an upside or do you think valuations are full and it may be difficult for them to come back with a bang?

The FIIs will come back because last year they sold quite a bit but the market remained steady courtesy our local investors. So though there may be certain kind of rebalancing of the MF portfolios towards the debt funds, the particular base line flow will be there and global investors have lost big money in Russia. I do not think that they want to really increase their exposure to China because of the geopolitical issues.

So even though the China market looks much cheaper compared to India and the Indian market looks relatively expensive, FII flows will slowly come in.



China is reopening. They are changing. Earlier it was a very big market where a lot of money could be deployed. What do you expect to happen now? Will it regenerate emerging markets as an asset class as well?

Yes, there are two parts. China as an independent MSCI allocation is there. For India, as a part of this emerging market basket, its weightage has gone up from 8% to 15% and that will increase money flow towards India.

Secondly I do not think that a lot of big incremental money will go back to China because with every passing day, the unpredictability of China’s geopolitical and economic situation is getting a little trickier for the global investors to have any faith.

China is also facing issues regarding the real estate bubble. If something happens in the Chinese market on the real estate front and some banks go belly up, that risk can create a global contagion. So, that risk may be there on the Chinese part. Valuation is not the only thing people look for in the comfort of their capital and they also look for ease of taking out the money, which problem is not there in India.

In terms of financials are you comfortable after the recent run up? Do you think financials could do well over the next six to nine months?

If you are talking about the PSU banks, I really do not know because we do not track PSU banks. While PSU banks’ books have been cleaned, the internal culture and the structure of the government and things like that have not changed much. I think this is a good rally that may continue for some more time but we are not into it.

We are selectively bullish on NBFCs but one should keep in mind that the frenzy of retail credit has reached a stage where chances of it going up further is much lower compared to its remaining steady. There may be some corporates from whom bad loans or credit could come up. So we need to be cautious in this sector but at the same time yes, the opportunity size is so big that if somebody wants to invest for a very long term, they can look into it. And we also look into selective areas.

