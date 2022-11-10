Exclusive-Jersey police admit unlawfully searching premises linked to Roman Abramovich – document

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Roman Abramovich attends a signing ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

LONDON (Reuters) – Police on Jersey have admitted they conducted unlawful searches at premises allegedly linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and have agreed to pay damages and apologise, according to a legal document seen by Reuters. Jersey police were granted search warrants and searched premises allegedly linked to Abramovich in April 2022, seizing documents and devices, according to a legal document signed in a Jersey court. In a consent order dated Nov. 9 and confirmed by two sources, Jersey police acknowledged that “the search warrants were obtained unlawfully” and agreed “that the search warrants should be quashed,” according to a copy of the document seen by Reuters. Jersey police did not immediately respond to a written request for comment.

The police also agreed to pay damages and costs, confirmed that all copies of documents seized in the searches had been destroyed and that the police would apologise to Abramovich, the document said. “Mr Abramovich has always acted in accordance with the law, we are pleased that the Jersey Police have conceded in relation to these unlawful and unfounded searches,” Abramovich’s spokeswoman said.