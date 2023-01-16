Exact dates teachers will strike in England and Wales revealed – as seven days of walkouts announced

KIDS face devastating school closures from next month after teachers voted to strike.

More than 300,000 members of the National Education Union will walk out over seven days in February and March to escalate their pay row.

1Teachers are set to strike for seven daysCredit: Getty

The exact dates are:

Wednesday 1 February 2023: all eligible members in England and Wales.

Tuesday 14 February 2023: all eligible members in Wales.

Tuesday 28 February 2023: all eligible members in the following English regions: Northern, North West, Yorkshire & The Humber.

Wednesday 1 March 2023: all eligible members in the following English regions: East Midlands, West Midlands, Eastern.

Thursday 2 March 2023: all eligible members in the following English regions: London, South East, South West.

Wednesday 15 March 2023: all eligible members in England and Wales.

Thursday 16 March 2023: all eligible members in England and Wales.

Militant bosses trumpeted the ballot results despite only just scraping the 50 per cent turnout requirement.

But they were rounded on last night for unleashing more disruption on pupils still playing catch up after the pandemic.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan called the walkouts “deeply disappointing for children and parents”.

She said: “Talks with union leaders are ongoing and any strike action from one union will have a damaging impact on pupils’ education and wellbeing, particularly following the disruption experienced over the past two years.”

Independent Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza said strikes will “add to the challenges already faced by so many pupils who are catching up on lost learning”.

More than 23,400 schools will be affected, but each will only be hit by four of the seven strike days.

Headteachers will decide whether they have enough staff to stay open during the strikes, but government officials are fearing swathes of schools having to send kids home.

Guidance sent to schools will urge them to prioritise vulnerable pupils if spaces are limited.

The NEU is not required to ensure a minimum service level of staff during the strike.

The NAHT union of headteachers failed to secure enough votes in England to join the industrial action – and blamed postal strikes for not reaching the threshold.

General Secretary Paul Whiteman threatened to re-run the ballot, warning: “If our members feel that they have not had the chance to be heard during this ballot, it may be that we have no option but to start again.”

Strikes pose a nightmare for mums and dads who must either stay at home or stump up for childcare.

Teacher-turned-Tory MP Jonathan Gullis blasted: “The result is a sad day for parents, especially those on low incomes who will be forced to lose a day’s pay if schools close, and a life damaging day for pupils, who continue to made to suffer at the hands of union bosses who don’t care about the futures of our young people.

“I hope teachers do the right thing, go into school, and continue to transform the life chances of young people for the better across our great country.”

In England 90 per cent of NEU members who voted chose strike action, with a 52 per cent turnout.

Announcing the result, sabre-rattling co-general secretary Kevin Courtney rallied: “You stood up to be counted when you voted.

“Now we must all stand up again to take the action that we need to fight for a better education system.”

Unions are meeting Ms Keegan again on Wednesday to haggle over pay. The NEU is demanding salary increases of 12 per cent after snubbing last year’s 5 per cent offer.