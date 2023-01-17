Exact date strike ‘day of doom’ will hit as thousands of key workers from teachers to train drivers walkout

BRITAIN is set to grind to a halt next month as hundreds of thousands of key workers strike in a “Day of Doom”.

On February 1 railway staff, teachers and civil servants will walk out of work due to a major dispute with ministers over pay and conditions.

1Hundreds of thousands of key workers will stage a mass walkout on February 1Credit: Rex

Devastated kids could be forced back into pandemic-style remote learning while commuters are left stranded without functioning railways.

This week union chiefs hailed successful strike ballots as a critical step forward in the fight for inflation busting pay rises.

But Tory MPs blasted plans for industrial action as selfish and unfair.

On Monday night the National Education Union confirmed around 250,000 teachers will abandon classrooms for seven days across February and March, including the Day of Doom.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan admitted she can’t promise schools will stay open.

The Department for Education has offered a 5% pay rise to most teachers for the current school year, but the NEU is demanding a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise.

Today the RMT and ASLEF unions declared February 1 a day of industrial action too.

They’ll be joined by 100,000 civil servants who are members of the FDA union.

This afternoon RMT head honcho Mick Lynch said: “Our negotiations will continue with the rail operators to create a package on jobs, conditions and pay that can be offered to our members.”

The Trade Union Congress, which represents unions across a range of sectors, has labelled February 1 as a national “protect the right to strike” day.

The organisation is fuming at the government’s attempt to push through a new Bill, which would force key workers to maintain minimum service levels on strike days.

TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said: “The right to strike is a fundamental British liberty – but the government is attacking it in broad daylight.

“On February 1 will we hold events across the country against this spiteful new bill – which is unworkable and almost certainly illegal.”

Rishi Sunak has vowed to go through with the Bill, despite loud opposition from unions and Labour.

This morning Ms Keegan vowed it would protect “vulnerable children” in schools, but added she hoped it wouldn’t be needed for the teaching profession.

Meanwhile, Business Secretary Grant Shapps declared: “Our new bill is all about finding a reasonable balance.

“Of course we believe in protecting the right to strike. But that right doesn’t trump someone else’s right to life and limb.

“And it’s not a right to grind the country to a halt.”