Exact at seven-month high as Guardant data for cancer screening test disappoints

baona The shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) reached the highest level since May on Friday after its competitor in cancer screening, Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH), announced topline data for a blood-based cancer screening test, disappointing Wall Street analysts. Meanwhile, guardant (GH) shares are at a seven-month low as the data for its colorectal cancer screening test indicated 83% sensitivity and 90% specificity in a pivotal trial involving average-risk adults. The findings “were much lower versus our expectations,” SVB Securities analyst Puneet Souda wrote in a research note on Thursday, adding that the results “are likely to disappoint investor expectations.” Exact (EXAS) offers a non-invasive stool-based screening test called Cologuard which can detect 92% of colorectal cancers and 42% of pre-cancerous polyps, according to the company. Baird, meanwhile, argues that Guardant (GH) will struggle to take “meaningful” market share from the rival and is likely to face challenges in commercializing the test due to its lower sensitivity compared to Cologuard (particularly on pre-cancer). “We’re incrementally positive on EXAS and believe shares are well positioned for 2023 now that this data overhang has been removed,” Baird analysts with an Outperform rating and a $60 per share target on the stock added. The setback comes at a time when the shares of Guardant (GH) have sharply underperformed the rival’s with a ~69% decline over the past 12 months, as indicated in this graph.