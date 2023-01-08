Ex-PM Theresa May rakes in over £2.5million on top of her salary since last election

FORMER Prime Minister Theresa May has raked in more than £2.5million on top of her salary since the last election.

She topped a list of hundreds of politicians making a small fortune from second jobs.

1Theresa May topped a list of hundreds of politicians making a small fortune from second jobs.

Politicians have earned a total of £17million in side-hustles since the last election, research by Sky News and Tortoise media found.

Two thirds went to just 20 MPs, mostly Tories, but there is no suggestion any rules were broken.

A ban on MPs working as political or parliamentary consultants is due this year — but will not stop most extra earnings.

Mrs May is said to get £100,000 a time for after-dinner speeches after stepping down as PM.

Shocked ex-US President Donald Trump was said to have spluttered: “Are you kidding me? I’d pay £100,000 not to hear her talk!”

Fellow ex-PM Boris Johnson was third with £1million. Ex-Attorney General Sir Geoffrey Cox was second, with £2.1million for legal work.

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy was the top Labour earner, with over £200,000.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer wants a total ban on second jobs for MPs — but he told Sky News he considers Mr Lammy’s media work to be “part of the political process”.