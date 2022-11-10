Ex-Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk puts home built by a world-famous architect on the market



DETROIT — A lakefront house designed by a renowned architect and owned by former Detroit Piston Kelly Olynyk is for sale at $3.5 million.Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Pistons in 2021 and purchased the classic contemporary home in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, overlooking Island Lake in September of 2021. He was traded to the Utah Jazz in September. “Kelly had a sudden trade,” said co-listing agent Jill Laskey of The Agency Hall & Hunter in Birmingham. “He didn’t buy this thinking he was moving.”Listed on Oct. 19, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home was designed by world-famous Birmingham architect Irving Tobocman, who was killed in a car crash in 2017. Tobocman’s Bauhaus-influenced architectural designs were primarily concentrated in the Metro Detroit area but can be found throughout the world, according to the University of Michigan.Tobocman’s signature markingsOutdoor light pours into 5,191-square-feet of living space from window walls and skylights. The home has Tobocman’s signature markings – flat roof, floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of light and a seamless transition from outdoors to indoors.“He designed over 400 buildings in California, New York, Texas, Florida, Canada, India and other places. He was truly a giant in his field,” Tobocman’s daughter Susan Tobocman told the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, in 2017.Built in 1977, the home was completely remodeled in 2020 without changing Tobocman’s trademark spaces.The property has a circular driveway, a garage with opaque glass garage doors attached to the house and horizontal cedar planks that emphasize the path into the house.Inside, there are custom matte Italian porcelain floors through the main rooms and wall sculptures that lead to a 50-foot-wide great room with tall, original wood ceilings.The kitchen has a wood plank eating counter , a black marble island, built-in pantry and a full nano-wall that folds open to rear patios.More:See inside this luxury treehouse resort hidden in the woods along Michigan’s Grand RiverThe main level, built for one-floor living, has a wing with two en-suite bedrooms, one of which is the primary suite with a fireplace, a bathroom with an explosion of white marble with black veins, a two-person shower, an 8-foot skylight that pours in light and custom Italian closets with built-ins. There’s also a powder room with faux alligator walls and a laundry room. The second level has two more en-suite bedrooms and an extra room. Renovations also include a large boat dock on the lake. All furniture and art contents are included in the sale.