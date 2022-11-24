Ex-chief whip recalls 'chaos' of confidence vote

Wendy Morton explained how then-PM Liz Truss would not accept her resignation after a Commons vote on fracking in October.There were confusing reports whether it was being treated as a confidence vote, that some Tory MPs were manhandled and if the chief whip and her deputy had resigned.Speaking about events two months later, Ms Morton told Politics Live it was a night she would “probably never forget” and how she has met Ms Truss a few times since the “chaos” of that night, adding their relations were “fine”.MPs allege bullying during chaotic fracking vote