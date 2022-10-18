Everyone in UK govt clear 3% defence spending by 2030 necessary -minister



© Reuters.



LONDON (Reuters) – New British finance minister Jeremy Hunt and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace have held initial discussions about keeping the government’s defence spending target at 3% of GDP by 2030, armed forces minister James Heappey said on Tuesday.

Asked during an interview on Times Radio about Hunt’s comments that everything should be on the table when it comes to finding spending cuts, Heappey said: “The Chancellor and Secretary of State Ben Wallace have had some initial conversations, in which I think, everybody is clear that 3% by the end of the decade is necessary, given the security situation that we are in.”