Everex (EVX) Falls 0.24%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

Everex (EVX) has been relatively more volatile than the crypto market according to a recent analysis of the market. So far Thursday, the Smart Contracts has lost 23.83% to $0.008588294544.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Everex a high volatility rank of 94, placing it in the top 6% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks meaning that one day won’t make or break its rank.

EVX’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Everex price is well positioned going forward. With support at $0.0063550492071746 and resistance around $0.0103314501487849. This positions Everex with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

