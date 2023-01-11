EventChain (EVC) Falls 0.24%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

EventChain (EVC) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Wednesday, the crypto has dropped 23.61% to $0.000430034363.

InvestorsObserver is giving EventChain a 93 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on EventChain!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives EventChain a high volatility rank of 93, placing it in the top 7% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks this means that the rank represents its recent trends and isn’t overly influenced by a sudden spike – or two – in volatility.

EVC’s high volatility reading pairs with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.EventChain price is in a good position going forward. With support at $0.000264858939559114 and resistance around $0.000543013793290508. This positions EventChain with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

