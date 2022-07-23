Evansville: LaDonna Livers Sentenced for Embezzling

Evansville Woman, LaDonna Livers Sentenced for Embezzling over $100,000 from her Former Employer and Filing False Tax Returns

LaDonna Livers, 67, of Evansville, Ind. was sentenced late yesterday afternoon to a year and a day after pleading guilty to the felony offenses of wire fraud and filing false federal income tax returns.

According to court documents, from approximately March 2009 to November 2017, Livers worked as the office manager for an Evansville business. As the office manager, she oversaw and conducted all financial operations for the business. Livers used her position to illegally enrich herself by embezzling funds from her employer’s bank accounts. Over the course of approximately five years, Livers stole $109,743.73 from her employer by making unauthorized transfers from the employer’s bank accounts to her own bank and credit card accounts.

The unauthorized transfers constituted income for Livers, and therefore should have been reported on her tax returns. Livers did not report any of this income, as required by law. Despite knowing that her tax returns were false, Livers certified that they were accurate and filed them with the Internal Revenue Service.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana; Herbert J. Stapleton, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Indianapolis; and Justin Campbell, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Investigation Chicago Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI and IRS Criminal Investigation investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Richard L. Young. As part of the sentence, Judge Young ordered that Livers be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for one year following her release from prison. Livers was also ordered to pay $109,743.73 to the victim and $24,315 to the Internal Revenue Service, as restitution.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew B. Miller who prosecuted this case.

