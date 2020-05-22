Evans man Oludare Oluwabusi indicted for possession of child pornography

(STL.News) – An Evans man has been indicted for possessing child pornography during a virtual session of the U.S. District Court grand jury necessitated by precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oludare Oluwabusi, 43, of Evans, was indicted on one count of Possession of Child Pornography, a charge that carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. There is no parole in the federal system.

During a recent detention hearing, Oluwabusi appeared by video before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Brian K. Epps, who agreed to the prosecutor’s motion for Oluwabusi to remain in federal custody after hearing an FBI agent’s graphic description of child pornography found on at least three devices seized from Oluwabusi’s Riverwood Plantation home.

Oluwabusi was taken into custody in April after FBI agents searched his residence based on a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Working with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we will continue to aggressively pursue those who would take advantage of our most vulnerable citizens – no matter whether that victimization occurs through a cyber connection or face-to-face,” said U.S. Attorney Christine.

“Even though we have had to make many adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic, our commitment to pursue anyone who violates our laws and harms any of our citizens, particularly children, has not changed,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

Criminal indictments contain only charges. Defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

