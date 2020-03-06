Evans man Michael Peyton Gunn indicted for production, possession of child pornography

(STL.News) – An Evans man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for production and possession of child pornography.

Michael Peyton Gunn, 35, was indicted by a grand jury in U.S. District Court on four counts of Production of Child Pornography and one count of Possession of Child Pornography, said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charges carry a penalty of up to 30 years in prison per count for production of child pornography, along with substantial fines, asset forfeiture and restitution, with a period of supervised release after completion of the prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“When a lead from an investigation in another state was received, our local FBI partners jumped into action to track down and apprehend those who exploit the most vulnerable among us,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “There will be no place for predators to hide: We will find them and bring them to justice – and halt the victimization of children.”

According to court documents and testimony, an FBI investigation in another state led agents to Gunn as a source of child pornography, resulting in the discovery of child pornography on electronic devices in his home.

“The FBI is committed to protecting every citizen, and no one more than innocent children who are preyed on by adults,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “These charges are particularly troubling and a reason the FBI is committed to identifying and apprehending predators accused of these atrocious acts.”

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case is being investigated under the Department of Justice Project Safe Childhood by the FBI and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara M. Lyons.

