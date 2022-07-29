Eustis: Rhiannon Peacock Sentenced For Selling Meth

Eustis Woman, Rhiannon Peacock Sentenced To Federal Prison For Selling Methamphetamine

U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Rhiannon Peacock (39, Eustis) to three years and five months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Peacock had pleaded guilty on November 16, 2021.

According to facts presented in court, Peacock conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in the Eustis and St. Petersburg areas within the Middle District of Florida.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Craig Gestring.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today