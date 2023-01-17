European stocks waver as investors digest mixed China growth data

European stocks and US futures slipped on Tuesday after China’s gross domestic product for 2022 came in well below expectations, despite Beijing’s reversal of its longstanding zero-Covid policy towards the end of the year.The regional Stoxx Europe 600 dipped 0.2 per cent, as did Germany’s Dax and London’s FTSE 100. Contracts tracking Wall Street’s blue-chip S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively ahead of the New York open. The moves in equity markets came after China’s gross domestic product rose just 3 per cent last year, short of Beijing’s official 5.5 per cent target. However, GDP increased 2.9 per cent year on year in the fourth quarter, higher than analyst expectations of a 1.6 per cent rise. Some investors looked past the country’s first population decline in 60 years to focus on the economic bounce delivered in the final months of last year by the abrupt abandonment of Beijing’s strict zero-Covid policies.“I don’t think anyone’s surprised by the weakness in the annual growth number, it could have been worse,” said Mitul Kotecha, head of emerging markets strategy at TD Securities. “The data were actually pretty encouraging — industrial production held up better than expected despite weakness in exports, retail sales fell but not by too much, especially once you consider the impact of Covid restrictions.” Falling energy prices and a slowdown in inflation have raised hopes that widely expected recessions in Europe and the US this year will not be as deep as initially feared, with China’s reopening proving a further boon. “When Chinese consumers start spending, it will be a material boost to global growth, commodities, and Chinese stocks,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “It will also mark another positive development for the European growth outlook.”China’s CSI 300 index of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed shares has climbed about 17 per cent since the start of November but was steady on Tuesday, weighted down by consumer non-cyclicals, utilities and healthcare stocks. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index lost 0.8 per cent, although it has climbed 46 per cent over the past two and a half months.“Today is probably a pause for markets rather than anything else,” Kotecha added, noting “nervousness” among investors ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting this week. The BoJ stunned the markets in December by widening the targeted trading band for its yield curve control policy, signalling a potential shift away from the country’s longstanding ultra-loose monetary regime. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond surged as a result, as did the yen. Traders are unsure whether the central bank will double efforts on its yield target tweak or scrap it altogether.Market sentiment was further dented on Tuesday by comments from Philip Lane, the European Central Bank’s chief economist, who warned that the bank would “raise [interest] rates more” to ensure cooling inflation continues to fall back to 2 per cent.“Last year we could say that it’s clear that we need to bring rates up to more normal levels, and now we say, well, actually we need to bring them into restrictive territory,” Lane said.