European stocks tick up as investors shrug off central bank warnings

European stocks inched higher and US futures slipped on Monday, as investors weighed cooling inflation on both sides of the Atlantic with warnings from central bank officials that interest rates would probably stay higher for longer than markets expected.The regional Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.4 per cent, taking its gains for 2023 to 5.5 per cent, while London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.1 per cent, close to an all-time high. US markets are closed for the Martin Luther King Jr holiday, after Wall Street’s blue-chip S&P 500 notched its largest weekly gain in two months on Friday.Equity markets have been boosted by signs of slowing price growth in the US and Europe. US inflation fell to its lowest level in more than a year in December, while consumer prices in the eurozone rose at an annual rate of 9.2 per cent, down from 10.1 per cent in November.Even so, officials at the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank argue that core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, remains too high to justify cutting interest rates at any time soon.Some investors are unconvinced. “Depending on January and February employment, the 25 basis point hike at this month-end may be the last hike,” said Steven Blitz, chief US economist at TS Lombard. “Look for rate cuts to begin by mid-year.”Rates markets are now pricing a 90 per cent chance that the Fed will lift rates by a quarter of a percentage point when it meets at the beginning of February, down from a 0.5 percentage point rise in December and four 0.75 percentage point moves at the preceding meetings.A measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies rose 0.2 per cent on Monday, though it has slipped about 8.6 per cent in the past three months as the pace of interest rate rises has slowed.In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index traded flat, though it has risen 8 per cent so far this year. China’s CSI 300 index of Shanghai- and Shenzhen-listed shares rose 1.5 per cent, taking its January gain to 6.4 per cent. China’s National Bureau of Statistics will on Tuesday release what is likely to be its third consecutive disappointing estimate for quarterly expansion.