London +1.32%.

Germany +2.11%.

France +2.58%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.9%, with travel and leisure stocks adding to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses entered positive territory.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than seven basis point to 3.57%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was down more than six basis point to 1.82%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was down more than eight basis point to 3.85%.