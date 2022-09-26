European stock exchange to list Bitcoin carbon-neutral ETP By Cointelegraph – Investing.com



European stock exchange to list Bitcoin carbon-neutral ETP



A subsidiary of DeFi Technologies, Valour, will debut its new Carbon Neutral Exchange-Traded Product (ETP) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Trading of the ETP begins on Friday.

The company positions its ETP as a “sustainable and climate-friendly” exposure to Bitcoin (BTC) with a management fee of 1.49%. The alignment with global environmental goals and Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) is reportedly achieved through funding certified carbon removal and offset initiatives to neutralize the associated BTC carbon footprint.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph