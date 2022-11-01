European shares open higher as oil stocks rise, Fed pivot hopes remain



© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 31, 2022. REUTERS/Staff



(Reuters) – European shares opened higher on Tuesday, as blowout earnings from BP (LON:) boosted oil stocks, while hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would slow down the pace of its rate hikes next month also lifted the mood.

The pan-European index jumped 1.1% by 0808 GMT, after ending October at its highest in more than six weeks.

Oil & gas stocks rose 1.5%, with BP up 0.1% as it reported a third-quarter profit of $8.15 billion, blowing past expectations, and announced another $2.5 billion in share repurchases.

Shares of TotalEnergies (LON:) jumped 2.4% as higher oil prices also supported the wider sector. BP and TotalEnergies were among the top gainers on the European benchmark index. [O/R]

Global equity markets braced for the Fed’s two-day policy meeting, with investors pricing in a 75-basis-point increase to its lending rate on Wednesday, but hopes remain the central bank will deliver a smaller 50-bp increase in December.