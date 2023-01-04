European shares gain for third day as France inflation slows

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Traders work at Frankfurt’s stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

(Reuters) – European shares extended gains on Wednesday as a lower inflation reading from France boosted sentiment, while investors awaited euro zone business activity data and minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting. The pan-European rose 0.5% by 0808 GMT, while 40 added 0.8%. Preliminary data showed inflation in France slipped in December from a record high in the previous month, adding to a slew of encouraging data this week from improving euro zone manufacturing numbers to a slowdown in Germany’s inflation. The index has risen 2.7% so far in its first trading week of the year. Focus is on December’s euro zone business activity numbers due at 0900 GMT after data last month showed it declined for a fifth month in November, suggesting the block was sliding into a recession.

Investors also await minutes from the Fed’s last meeting for cues on the central bank’s monetary policy tightening path. Sanofi (EPA:) edged up after the French healthcare company said it expected its fourth-quarter results, which will be published early next month, to reflect a boost from foreign exchange movements and flu vaccine sales.