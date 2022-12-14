European shares fall on caution ahead of Fed rate decision

© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 13, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European shares slipped on Wednesday from near one-week highs touched in the previous session, as investors treaded cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. The region-wide was down 0.4% at 0814 GMT. The index had rallied more than 1% on Tuesday as equities globally received a boost from softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data that raised hopes of the Fed shifting to smaller rate hikes. On Wednesday, most of the STOXX 600 sectors declined. Travel and leisure stocks’ 1.1% fall led the slide, followed by tech stocks, which slipped 0.8%.

Energy was a bright spot, rising 0.3%, while banks also gained. TUI (LON:), the world’s largest holiday firm, swung to a profit in its last financial year. Still, London-listed shares of the company were down 4.8% to be the top losers on the STOXX 600.