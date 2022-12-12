European shares fall on caution ahead of cenbanks' rate decisions

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

(Reuters) – European shares fell on Monday, as investors braced for interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank due this week, while rising COVID-19 infections in China after restrictions were eased also weighed on sentiment. The continent-wide index was down 0.4% at 0805 GMT. The index posted its first weekly drop after a seven-week rally on Friday, as fears of an impending global recession from aggressive rate hikes countered optimism around the easing of strict COVID-19 curbs in China. Investor focus on Monday also turned to a surge in COVID-19 infections in China following loosening of the restrictions, with industrials and some China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH (EPA:) and Hermes International (EPA:) among biggest drags on the STOXX 600.

On the other hand, London Stock Exchange rose 4.5% after Microsoft (NASDAQ:) agreed to buy about 4% equity stake in the UK bourse operator as part of a deal to migrate its data platform into cloud. Shares of Sanofi (EPA:) SA rose 1.9% after the French drugmaker on Sunday said it was no longer in discussions to buy Horizon Therapeutics.