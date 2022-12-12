European markets retreated as investors look ahead to the US Federal two-day meeting

London -0.32%. UK October monthly GDP +0.5% vs +0.4% m/m expected. UK industrial production unchanged in October. Germany -0.49%. France -0.35%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.6% in early trade, with retail stocks shedding to lead losses as all sectors and major bourses opened in negative territory. SNB total sight deposits w.e. 9 December CHF 542.3 bn vs CHF 549.8 bn prior. The Fed will begin its two-day meeting on Tuesday and economists widely expect the U.S. central bank to raise rates by half a percentage point when the meeting concludes Wednesday. Thursday will also see monetary policy decisions from the Bank of England, European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank. In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries down more than two basis points to 3.54%. Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.92%. Britain’s 10-year yield down more than three basis points to 3.14%.