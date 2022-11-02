European markets nudged higher as investors focus on the Fed’s next move

London +0.12%.

Germany +0.42%. Germany September trade balance €3.7 billion vs €0.7 billion expected.

France +0.69%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.5%, with health care stocks adding to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Utilities slipped.

Spain October manufacturing PMI 44.7 vs 47.5 expected.

Coming up in the session: The U.S. central bank is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday when its meeting concludes.

The market expects the Bank of England to raise interest rates by 75 basis points on Thursday, its largest hike since 1989.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed to 4.04%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 2.13%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was up more than one basis point to 3.47%.